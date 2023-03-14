Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $46,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 378.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $2,618,676.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $901,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,895,535.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $2,618,676.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,107 shares of company stock worth $29,939,463 over the last ninety days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on NET shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

NYSE NET traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.08 and a beta of 1.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $132.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.96.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.