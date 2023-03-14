Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0599 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Equity Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

GLQ opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $12.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Equity Fund

In other news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 14,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $93,443.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,150 shares in the company, valued at $350,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 17.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 151.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

(Get Rating)

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

