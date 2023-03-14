CLSA Lowers Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF) to Underperform

CLSA lowered shares of Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Seven & i Stock Performance

SVNDF opened at 47.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 45.52. Seven & i has a 1-year low of 37.05 and a 1-year high of 48.51.

Get Seven & i alerts:

Seven & i Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.