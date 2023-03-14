Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up to $59.17

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.17, but opened at $65.45. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $62.89, with a volume of 7,742,700 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Cowen cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.94.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $509,197.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $509,197.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $524,918.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 67,526 shares of company stock worth $2,953,057 and have sold 338,857 shares worth $14,445,827. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.