Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCO traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.04. The company had a trading volume of 117,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,646. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,223,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,159,000 after acquiring an additional 55,329 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,139,000 after acquiring an additional 74,704 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,502,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,794,000 after acquiring an additional 39,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,393,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,178,000 after acquiring an additional 66,610 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

