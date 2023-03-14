Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Shares Gap Up to $42.54

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.54, but opened at $50.03. Comerica shares last traded at $45.75, with a volume of 2,512,590 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.79.

Comerica Stock Up 7.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.46 and its 200 day moving average is $71.55.

Comerica Increases Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Stories

