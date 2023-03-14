Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Short Interest Up 31.9% in February

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the February 13th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SID has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance
SID traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 539,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,687. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.36. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.81.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.
