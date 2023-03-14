Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Short Interest Up 31.9% in February

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the February 13th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SID has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SID traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 539,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,687. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.36. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SID. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

