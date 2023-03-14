Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Concrete Pumping from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th.

Concrete Pumping Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $401.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million. Research analysts predict that Concrete Pumping will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 912,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 115,650 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,335,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after acquiring an additional 204,870 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,880,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 71,845 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the period. 35.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

