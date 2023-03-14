ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,157 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,680,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $100.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.18.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. Argus raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Recommended Stories

