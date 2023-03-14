ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

ContraFect Stock Performance

CFRX stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.49. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $363.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContraFect

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ContraFect by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89,069 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ContraFect by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 351,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in ContraFect by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 325,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65,854 shares in the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins, and Amurin Peptides.

