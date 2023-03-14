Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,431 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 69.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

UL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.37. 694,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,708. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

