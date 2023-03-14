Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $37.99. The company had a trading volume of 12,993,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,338,387. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.25. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $46.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

