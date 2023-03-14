ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Price Target Raised to GBX 305

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 281 ($3.42) to GBX 305 ($3.72) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNVVY. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 225 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($2.80) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Liberum Capital started coverage on ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.53) to GBX 295 ($3.60) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $266.25.

Shares of CNVVY stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

