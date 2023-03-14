Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,523,800 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 4,164,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPPMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance

CPPMF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.41. 79,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,233. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.