CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 2.1% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,448,000. Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 315,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,874,000 after buying an additional 29,249 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the third quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Chevron by 1.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,159,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,603,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chevron Stock Up 1.8 %

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,397,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.70. The company has a market capitalization of $308.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

