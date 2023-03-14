CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $465,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,449 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Express were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in American Express by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Argus upped their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

NYSE AXP traded up $5.65 on Tuesday, hitting $163.28. 1,696,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462,694. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $194.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.11 and its 200 day moving average is $155.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

