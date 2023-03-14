CoreFirst Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.15. 155,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,176. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.73 and a 12 month high of $264.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 83.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.