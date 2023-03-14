Cormark Cuts Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$54.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$59.00 to C$54.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities upgraded Spin Master from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.70.

Spin Master Stock Performance

TSE TOY opened at C$36.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.89. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$30.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

About Spin Master

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

