Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Holdings Reduced by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Corning makes up approximately 1.0% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 981.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corning Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $38.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average is $33.38.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

