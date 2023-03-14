Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Costamare from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Costamare from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. Costamare has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.

