Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Increased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,449 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,796 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $60,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $477.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

