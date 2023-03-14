Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Earns Neutral Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their neutral rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on COST. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $472.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $490.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 262,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,043,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

