Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given “Neutral” Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their neutral rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.2 %

COST opened at $472.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $490.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.93.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,328,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Read More

