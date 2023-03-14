Coterra Energy Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 57,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $760,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 16,127 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 2,822.4% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $813,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

