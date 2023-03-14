Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Decreases Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,506 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 483.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBLU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

JetBlue Airways stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,975,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,688,939. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.