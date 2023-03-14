Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Grows Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. CNO Financial Group makes up 0.3% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 90.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after buying an additional 1,167,962 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 69.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,783,000 after acquiring an additional 854,074 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1,352.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 427,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 398,110 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 444,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 330,030 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,390,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CNO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $22.49. The company had a trading volume of 414,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,686. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $973.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.10 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $85,511.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,163 shares in the company, valued at $6,673,513.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $109,013.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,806,090.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $85,511.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,673,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,591 shares of company stock valued at $627,713 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.