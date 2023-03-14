Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $152,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2023

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COFGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11,941.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 65,081 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 3.9 %

COF traded up $3.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.95. 1,522,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,869. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.28. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $86.98 and a twelve month high of $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.