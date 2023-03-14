Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $152,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11,941.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 65,081 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COF traded up $3.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.95. 1,522,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,869. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.28. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $86.98 and a twelve month high of $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

