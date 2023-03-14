Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $156,000 in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in StoneCo by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,575 shares in the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the third quarter worth $44,121,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,766,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at $35,504,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,872,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STNE traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,673,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731,286. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $15.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STNE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

