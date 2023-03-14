Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $252,000 in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,711 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Synovus Financial comprises about 0.3% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 93.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 38.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNV traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.79. 1,934,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,306. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.93. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

