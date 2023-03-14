Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 20.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 35.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Trading Up 4.2 %

International Game Technology stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.06. The stock had a trading volume of 390,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,322. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.85. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

