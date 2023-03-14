Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 38,110 Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 91,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 195.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 212,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 10.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems Price Performance

NYSE:CYH traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.41. 572,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943,640. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CYH shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

Community Health Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.