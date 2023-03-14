Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Reduces Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SQM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 0.4 %

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.05. 1,341,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,973. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $68.22 and a 12-month high of $115.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

