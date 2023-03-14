Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Sells 5,987 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC reduced its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,987 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 101,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $922,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,314,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of AXL stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.27. 562,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,319. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.27.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $265,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,589. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Further Reading

