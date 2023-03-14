Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,301 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Autodesk makes up approximately 0.3% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Autodesk by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Autodesk by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $199.93. The company had a trading volume of 568,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,919. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $235.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $848,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,717 shares of company stock valued at $746,462. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Autodesk to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.