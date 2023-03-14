Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYA. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paya by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Paya by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,420,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,120,000 after acquiring an additional 633,454 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paya by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Paya by 34.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYA remained flat at $9.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 162.36 and a beta of 0.36.

PAYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Paya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.75 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Paya in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paya from $7.00 to $9.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson lowered Paya from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paya presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

