Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,594,900 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 35,047,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 98,649.7 days.
Shares of CTRYF stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. 450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,503. Country Garden has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Country Garden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.
