Covington Capital Management Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,681 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Enlightenment Research LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 36.5% in the third quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 8,530.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 23,561 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 23,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in Oracle by 6.1% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,107 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Stock Up 1.0 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.21. The company has a market cap of $228.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

