CreativeOne Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,976 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 21,642 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $735,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 41,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 61,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

