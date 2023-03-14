Credit Suisse Group Trims Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Target Price to GBX 330

Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 360 ($4.39) to GBX 330 ($4.02) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NWITY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut Network International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Network International from GBX 450 ($5.48) to GBX 420 ($5.12) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Network International Price Performance

NWITY opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52. Network International has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.48.

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

