Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) PT Lowered to $18.00

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRGY. Bank of America cut Crescent Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:CRGY opened at $10.97 on Friday. Crescent Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,201,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,624 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,756,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after acquiring an additional 144,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 839,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,067,000 after buying an additional 33,685 shares in the last quarter. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

