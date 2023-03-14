Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CRTO. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Shares of CRTO stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.00. 144,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07. Criteo has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $36.76.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $283.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.74 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 2.95%. Analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $163,683.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,734,242.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $163,683.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,734,242.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Picard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,705 shares in the company, valued at $868,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,698 shares of company stock worth $3,353,488. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the third quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 106.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Criteo by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Criteo by 59.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

