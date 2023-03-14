CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

CSGS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

CSG Systems International stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $66.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,290,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,830,000 after purchasing an additional 71,765 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 23.6% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after purchasing an additional 62,590 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 379,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,386,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

