Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 429,200 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the February 13th total of 315,400 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CMLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.
Cumulus Media Trading Up 1.5 %
CMLS stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,291. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $74.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumulus Media
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 36.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the second quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.
Cumulus Media Company Profile
Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.
