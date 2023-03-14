CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Gap Up to $18.09

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.09, but opened at $20.10. CVB Financial shares last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 193,321 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
CVB Financial Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.96.
CVB Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in CVB Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.
CVB Financial Company Profile
CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
- Is Academy Sports And Outdoors A Buy For 2023?
- Regional Bank Depositors Turn to Bank of America After SVB Fail
- DocGo: A Growth Stock Going Higher In 2023
- Are There Opportunities In The Silicon Valley Bank Collapse?
Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.