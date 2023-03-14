CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Gap Up to $18.09

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.09, but opened at $20.10. CVB Financial shares last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 193,321 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CVB Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.96.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.82 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in CVB Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Featured Articles

