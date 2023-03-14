CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Gap Up to $18.09

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.09, but opened at $20.10. CVB Financial shares last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 193,321 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.96.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.82 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in CVB Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

