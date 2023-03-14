CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Whalerock Point Partners LLC

Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 63.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.16. 928,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,452,318. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.72 and its 200 day moving average is $93.64. The stock has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $75.84 and a 12 month high of $109.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

