CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Short Interest Update

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,409,100 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the February 13th total of 4,468,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CyberAgent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.
CyberAgent Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CYAGF remained flat at $9.28 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20. CyberAgent has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $13.24.
About CyberAgent
CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.
