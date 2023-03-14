Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Short Interest Up 40.7% in February

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 392,700 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the February 13th total of 279,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Daicel Stock Performance
Shares of DACHF stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14. Daicel has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $7.80.
About Daicel
