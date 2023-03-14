Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.9% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 12.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $5,248,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 24.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 12.7% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $5.91 on Tuesday, hitting $246.30. 596,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,507. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 10.36%.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

