Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW) CFO Acquires $10,350.00 in Stock

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Rating) CFO Kyle Beilman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $10,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 197,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,916.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kyle Beilman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Kyle Beilman sold 2,357 shares of Dave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $18,856.00.

Dave Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DAVEW remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 7,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,967. Dave Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05.

Institutional Trading of Dave

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dave stock. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in Dave Inc. ( NASDAQ:DAVEW Get Rating ) by 4,232.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,015,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991,626 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Dave were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

