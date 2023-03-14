Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW) CFO Acquires $10,350.00 in Stock

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Rating) CFO Kyle Beilman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $10,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 197,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,916.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Kyle Beilman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Kyle Beilman sold 2,357 shares of Dave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $18,856.00.
Dave Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DAVEW remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 7,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,967. Dave Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05.
Institutional Trading of Dave
