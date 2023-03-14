DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the February 13th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBSDY traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.47. 40,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,307. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.59. DBS Group has a 52 week low of $81.68 and a 52 week high of $110.10.

Get DBS Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DBS Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.